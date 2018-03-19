Matt Willis took his wife Emma Willis back to the bridge in Venice, Italy, where he proposed to celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary.

The Busted rocker ''surprised'' the 42-year-old presenter by jetting her back out to the romantic city over the weekend, which Emma quipped was like ''revisiting the scene of the crime''.

Alongside a picture of the pair on the bridge, she gushed: ''11 years ago today @mattjwillis surprised me with a birthday trip to Venice, where he proposed on this very bridge... this afternoon he surprised me again, and here we are revisiting the scene of the crime. Thank you for asking me babe, it was the easiest decision I ever made... (sic)''

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' host and the musician tied the knot in 2008 after three years of dating.

Emma revealed at the start of last year that the pair were looking to renew their vows in a ''wedding party'' with their friends dressing up in their own old wedding attire for their 10th anniversary.

Emma said at the time: ''I want to go back to where we got married, renew our vows and have a wedding party where everybody that attends who is, or has been, married, wears whatever they got married in.

''Brides never get to wear their wedding dresses again, so all brides get to wear their wedding dress. If you've not been married but you've been a bridesmaid, you've got to wear your bridesmaids dress and all of the grooms wear their suits.''

And 'The Voice UK' host admitted she got the idea from listening to her oldest daughter Isabelle, eight, talk about how she wants to be ''a bridesmaid''.

Emma - who also has six-year-old son Ace and 22-month-old daughter Trixie with the 'Crashed The Wedding' hitmaker - said: ''That's what I've always said I would do. Now my daughter keeps going, 'Are you and daddy going to get married again? And what would I do? Would I be a bridesmaid?'

''So that's what I want to do. It would be great.''