Emma and Matt Willis have renewed their wedding vows.

The couple originally tied the knot 10 years ago and decided to mark the occasion by reaffirming their commitment to one another in a stunning ceremony on Saturday (07.07.18)in front of family and friends at Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire, where they wed in 2008.

Emma wore her original wedding dress, designed by Phillipa Lepley, while Matt opted for a tuxedo.

A source told the Sun on Sunday: ''It was a wonderful day, full of love and celebration and there was a cheeky screen to watch the England versus Sweden World Cup game.''

Their pal, 'Britain's Got More Talent' host Stephen Mulhern officiated the ceremony after getting ordained for the occasion.

Emma marked the anniversary on Instagram, with a picture of her putting her feet in Matt's face and writing: ''10 glorious years of annoying the s**t out of him. thank you @mattjwillis for always being my partner in crime. Love you babe. Happy anniversary.''

And Matt posted a picture of them cuddling and wrote: ''I actually managed to hang on to her for 10 years... I'm still not sure how? I know I'm punching before you all comment that! I am the luckiest guy in the world. I get to spend the rest of my life with this kind beautiful powerful woman. She is the most amazing wife and mother and I could not be more proud to be her husband. Thank you for the best years of my life... btw, I took 20 of these photos before I got one where she was not blinking because of the flash (sic).''

Matt, 35, and Emma, 42, have two children, Isabelle and Ace, together.