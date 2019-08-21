Matt Walsh tried to cheer up the 'Veep' cast by singing Beyoncé after filming ended.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - who played President Selina Meyer in the long-running political satire - admitted everyone working on the HBO series was inconsolable when shooting wrapped on the seventh and final show and even her co-star's ''bizarre'' attempts to raise a smile didn't work.

She told People magazine: ''When it was each character's last scene, everyone was a wreck.

''[Matt] grabbed the mic and sang 'Single Ladies.' It was very bizarre, but he explained he was doing that so he wouldn't cry.''

Her co-star, Tony Hale, added: ''Of course we were all crying while he was dancing.''

But while work on the show has now come to an end, the cast will still be staying in touch because they have forged strong friendships.

Tony said: ''Our characters are so awful to each other that we balance it by being crazy in love off-set.''

Julia added: ''It's a gorgeous thing for this show to be feted, but the real gift has been the actual work itself and forming these relationships.''

Julia recently praised her co-stars and crew for their support during her battle with breast cancer.

She said: ''I've had a lot of personal challenges, losses, dear ones in my family, my own battle with cancer. [I don't know how I would have coped] had I not had this really close intimate relationship with all of these people. We linked arms and we tried to do the most joyful funny thing possible as a team. It was like being on a sports team ... and that was the most buoying thing, to constantly be coming back to. It really helped me. It gave me something to laser focus on during my illness, and I needed to laser focus [on something] beyond my illness, so it was a life saver.''