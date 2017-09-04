Matt Smith wants to star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 34-year-old British actor would jump at the chance to take on a role in the superhero franchise, but only if he was asked by bosses and if it was the right part for him.

The 'Lost River' actor is best known for portraying the Time Lord in British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who' from 2010 to 2014, and says it would be important for a future role in the MCU to be a challenge and therefore different from playing the Doctor.

Asked if it is something he'd like to do, Matt said: ''I'd love to. They've got to ask me though, the swines ... But it would have to be the right project ... It would have to be something that felt different enough to 'Doctor Who'.''

Smith wouldn't be the first star of 'Doctor Who' to enter the MCU as Karen Gillan (a former companion) stars as Nebula in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies, Christopher Eccleston (9th Doctor) did 'Thor: The Dark World's Malekith', while his predecessor David Tennant played villain Kilgrave in 'Jessica Jones'.

He added: ''I love so many of those movies and I love Nebula, because Karen's blue. With no hair. Anyway, I'd love to. If you're listening, Marvel.''