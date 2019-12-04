Matt Smith and Lily James have reportedly split.

The 'Crown' star and the 30-year-old actress began dating in 2014, but it has now been reported that after five years together, they've decided to go their separate ways, after a long period of things not being ''right'' between them.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Things haven't been right for a while, and a few months ago they decided to finally end it properly.

''It has been difficult because they have many mutual friends, so hopefully it will all stay civilised. But for now the relationship is formally off.''

Matt, 37, was spotted with the 'Downton Abbey' star at The Spaniards Inn in Hampstead, North London, this week, but insiders claim things looked tense between the pair.

Meanwhile, the former 'Doctor Who' star previously hinted he wants to start a family in the near future, as he said the purpose of life is to ''procreate''.

Asked what he thinks is the purpose of life, he said: ''F**k knows! You're asking the wrong guy. But for me it's my family and friends, getting involved. Taking risks, not looking back. Laughing as much as you can. I don't know. Who knows?

''Every day unveils something different. But children and family are what I'd put at the top of that list.''

He also said: ''Essentially, the purpose of us all is to procreate.''

Lily also previously spoke about wanting to tie the knot with Matt, although she admitted her thoughts on marriage change frequently.

She said: ''I've gone through different phases of wanting and not wanting to get married. I don't know where I sit with it now. What matters is the relationship and how you feel about each other.

''I come from the most incredible family, so that means a lot to me. Eventually, sharing your life with a family is the most important thing.''