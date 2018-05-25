Former 'Doctor Who' star Matt Smith's next role will see him take on the lead part in horror movie 'His House'.
The 35-year-old actor is best known for his work in the sci-fi genre after playing the titular Time Lord in 'Doctor Who' and appearing in big screen blockbuster 'Terminator Genisys' but he is making the switch to something more sinister for his latest cinema project.
Matt has landed the lead role in BBC Films and New Regency's 'His House' in which he plays a creepy landlord with a dark past mired in the supernatural world who rents out his flat to a young refugee couple. But after feeling the horrors of war-torn Sudan then encounter something even more frightening and not of this world at their new home.
An insider told The Sun's Bizarre TV column: ''Matt's character is described as a 'strange landlord'. When the couple move in, things go pear-shaped very quickly.''
The English star was seen this week shooting scenes at a flat, a vaping shop and a bookmakers in Basildon, Essex.
Matt - who is dating Lily James - stars in the movie with Wunmi Mosaku and Sope Dirisu.
'The Crown' star is expected to be seen in another horror movie this year as the much delayed 'Patient Zero' - a pandemic apocalypse film - is due to finally get a release date in 2018.
