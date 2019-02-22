Matt Smith and Thomasin McKenzie have been added to the cast of Edgar Wright's 'Last Night in Soho'.

The 36-year-old actor - who has gone on to have big screen success after shooting to fame as the Eleventh Doctor in the BBC's iconic sci-fi series 'Doctor Who' in 2005 - and the rising 18-year-old star, who is set to appear in 'Top Gun: Maverick' in 2020, will join female lead Anya-Taylor Joy in the forthcoming psychological horror thriller.

The acclaimed director - whose previous credits include 'Baby Driver', 'Shaun of the Dead' and 'Hot Fuzz' - had previously revealed that the movie will star a female lead, although specific details about the plot and characters remain a closely-guarded secret.

Edgar - who is also working on a sequel to 'Baby Driver' - explained: ''I realised I had never made a film about central London - specifically Soho, somewhere I've spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years.

''With 'Hot Fuzz' and 'Shaun Of The Dead' you make movies about places you've lived in. This movie is about the London I've existed in.''

The upcoming feature is based on a script he has co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Focus and Working Title are co-producing and production is due to commence in the summer time

Meanwhile, actress Lily James - who has been dating Matt since 2014 - previously heaped praise on Edgar, revealing she loved working with him on 'Baby Driver'.

The 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' actress - who starred as Debora, a young waitress and Baby's love interest, in the 2017 movie - shared: ''I think it's credit to Edgar Wright - his script is really beautifully written and constructed and he's really clever.

''He's such an amazing storyteller and he does it through images and shots, so he makes us care for Baby and then Debora and then puts them together.

''He's manipulated it all, so I think our chemistry is real - not to give too much credit away, we owned it - but I do think Edgar was very clever at constructing that.''