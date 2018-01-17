Matt Smith is in talks to play Charles Manson in 'The Family'.

The 35-year-old actor is wanted to play the infamous American criminal in the new indie movie, which is being made by the 'American Psycho' duo of director Mary Harron and screenwriter Guinevere Turner.

The film is based on a combination of the novel 'The Long Prison Journey of Leslie van Houten: Life Beyond The Cult', which was penned by Karlene Faith, as well as 'The Family' by Ed Sanders.

'The Family' will tell the story of a grad student who works with three brainwashed young women who formed part of the Manson family, Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins, according to Tracking Board.

The movie will unfold via a series of flashbacks after each of the women finds themselves locked up in a special security unit at the California Institute for Women.

Elsewhere, Hannah Murray and Marianne Rendon are being eyed to play the parts of Van Houten and Atkins, respectively.

Meanwhile, Matt recently admitted to being frustrated at having to leave 'The Crown' after two seasons.

The actor has loved portraying Prince Philip opposite Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth in the Netflix drama series, but because the on-screen royals are getting older, Matt is having to leave the show.

Asked if he would like to remain on 'The Crown', Matt recently said: ''Oh God, I wish. I'm bloody p***ed off they're kicking us all out, bloody disgraceful.

''I'd be lying if I said I'm not disappointed. I'm scared I'll never land as great a part again. But there's an excitement to being able to pass the baton on.''