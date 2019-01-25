Matt Smith is in final negotiations for a major role in 'Morbius' alongside Jared Leto.
Matt Smith is in talks to join 'Morbius'.
The 'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies' actor is said to be in final negotiations about appearing alongside Jared Leto, who will play the titular Spider-Man villain, in the motion picture.
According to Variety, details of who Smith might play are yet to be known, but it is said to be a major role.
Daniel Espinosa will direct the project, and Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Lucas Foster are set to produce.
Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless have written the script for the film, which tells the story of a scientist who ended up with vampire traits, such as a thirst for blood and fangs, after attempting to cure himself of blood disease.
Morbius first appeared in comic 'The Amazing Spider-Man #101', and the character went on to land his own series, 'Morbius, the Living Vampire', which spanned from 1992 to 1995.
Leto has already began preparing for the role, taking to Twitter in November to reveal he had shaved his beard off ahead of filming the 'Spider-Man' and 'Venom' spin-off.
He wrote: ''And so it begins...#MORBIUS (sic)''
Tolmach and Arad recently confirmed production will get underway in February.
When asked last year what his and Arad's next project will, he said: '''Morbius' is the next one...
''The plan is early part of next year. We're still working on it.''
Arad added: ''More or less, February?''
And Arad previously admitted he and Tolmach were delighted to attract Leto to 'Morbius' and Tom Hardy to 'Venom', because it is tough to sign them up for movies.
He said: ''This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like him, and an actor like Tom wanted to have their own character. But the character they love.
''Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, 'Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.' Nothing. That's what he wanted to do. Tom. And Jared, too.
''We went to this place with them, and he just...good actors want to be different than what they are.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
In a world where the undead are waiting around every corner to tear you limb...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
With his writing-directing debut, Ryan Gosling shows audacious skill as a visual artist but never...
Dark times have engulfed the world. With the steady rise of economic depression across the...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
The offshoring of U.S. jobs remains a hot topic in the news... and now it's...