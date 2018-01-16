Matt Smith is ''p***ed off'' he has to leave 'The Crown'.

The 35-year-old actor has loved portraying Prince Philip opposite Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth in the Netflix drama series, but after two seasons, the cast will change to allow for the fact the royals are getting older, and Matt is ''disappointed'' to be saying goodbye to the show, as well as ''scared'' he'll never find another job so good.

Asked if he wanted to stay, he said: ''Oh God, I wish. I'm bloody p***ed off they're kicking us all out, bloody disgraceful.

''I'd be lying if I said I'm not disappointed. I'm scared I'll never land as great a part again. But there's an excitement to being able to pass the baton on.''

Matt even admitted he was ''cut up'' on his last day of filming.

He told heat magazine: ''I was cut up. I was sad to say goodbye to the crew - the production was just f***ing quality.

''I was sad to say goodbye to wifey, the old ball and chain. It was sad. But you know, you move on.''

The actor insists he doesn't know who'll be replacing him as Philip opposite Olivia Colman as the Queen, but admitted he has heard some ''really cool'' rumours.

He said: ''I have absolutely no clue. They wouldn't tell me - they know I'd blab about it. Safest policy.

''I have heard a rumour or two - there's a name I think would be really cool, but it's not for me to say.''

Asked who he wants to take over, Matt said: ''Oh God, I don't know. That's too big a notion to contemplate. I don't know.

''Olivia Colman will be scintillating - she's a fabulous, towering icon - so hopefully, undoubtedly someone who can match her immense prowess.''