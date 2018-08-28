Matt Smith has been cast in 'Star Wars: Episode IX'.

The 'Doctor Who' star has reportedly signed up for a key role in the upcoming instalment of the science fiction franchise, which has begun production in the UK.

Smith will appear alongside returning characters Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver in the movie, Variety reports.

The late Carrie Fisher is set to make her final appearance in a 'Star Wars' movie in 'Episode IX' and it will be ''magical'', according to her brother Todd.

He said: ''My sister and Princess Leia are the same thing. And the idea of that story stopping and her not carrying forward is very disturbing to me ... It is awesome that it worked out this way and, thanks to director J.J. Abrams, this is going to be very magical and important to us all. It is not easy, I could tell you. For me, I have to watch a lot of these old movies and it is heartbreaking sometimes to see your family that has left us. But if you believe in the way our family does, in the 'Force', we aren't really apart at all and she will always be with us. But it is nice when you can put her back up on the screen and continue the story and continue the saga. That is important for all of us.''

Todd also claimed that Carrie has delivered some of her best work in 2017's 'The Last Jedi'.

He explained: ''One of my favourite things Carrie has ever done was the last movie. She says, 'May the Force be with you'. You know, the words, you are hanging on them. There are a lot of those. Some of her best acting and I have known her since she didn't know anything about acting. It is remarkable. She is killing it.''