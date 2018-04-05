'The Batman' will not deal with the death of Jason Todd aka Robin.

The 51-year-old filmmaker Matt Reeves took over directing duties from Ben Affleck, who is due to reprise his role as The Caped Crusader, and in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' it was revealed that Batman's sidekick Robin was murdered.

In one scene, Bruce Wayne aka Batman is seen in the Batcave looking at a Robin suit in a glass case with the words ''HA HA HA Joke's On You, Batman'' written across the chest.

In the comics, Jason Todd took over the role of Robin in 1983 after Dick Grayson - who was the original sidekick - left to join the Teen Titans.

However, Todd was brutally killed by The Joker in the 'Death in the Family' comic book storyline, and rumours hinted that this would be dealt with in Reeves' upcoming movie.

Now, a source has debunked the rumour and simply told The Wrap that it was ''false''.

Originally the script was written by Affleck and DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns when Affleck was still attached to direct, but Reeves previously said he decided to rewrite the script.

Last year, Reeves told the Happy Sad Confused podcast: ''No. It's a new story. It's just starting again.

''I'm excited about it. I think it's going to be really cool.''

Reeves has also teased that 'The Batman' will be like a film noir crime drama focusing on the superhero's detective skills which will allow fans to understand why he is known as 'The World's Greatest Detective' in the DC Comics.

Previously discussing his decision not to direct the project, Affleck explained he stepped away from behind the camera to concentrate on giving the role of Batman the ''passion'' it deserves.

Reeves recently revealed 'The Batman' will be part of the DC Extended Universe which includes the likes of Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg and Aquaman.