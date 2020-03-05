'The Batman' director Matt Reeves has unveiled the new Batmobile for the upcoming movie.

Robert Pattison's version of the Caped Crusader's new set of wheels has been shown off in a series of images on the filmmaker's Twitter page.

He simply captioned the post: ''#Batman'', with the bat an car emoji.

The motor is remarkably different and resembles more of a supercar than the more military-style vehicle DC Comics fans are used to seeing Batman in.

There images also give a glimpse of Robert in his Batsuit, which is different to those worn by Christian Bale and Ben Affleck in their movies.

'Twilight Saga' star Robert previously said he's aware that his casting as Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego has divided opinion, but he hopes that people will reserve judgement until after they have seen him behind the wheel of the Batmobile.

He said: ''I'm only worried about if people like it when it's done. Right now, people can think what they want.''

The 33-year-old actor also previously vowed to push the boundaries ''as far as possible'' in upcoming Warner Bros. flick.

He said: ''In terms of the character itself, I want to push it as far as it can possibly go.

''And I think Matt Reeves does as well. You can do crazy stuff with that part.''

But Robert is aware the rating of the movie could restrict things.

He said: ''The only thing that's more complicated is the rating. As soon as you make something an R-rated movie, you're freed up to do so much stuff.''

The 'Lighthouse' actor has previously insisted Batman isn't a ''hero'' because he has dubious ideas about morality.

He said: ''Batman's not a hero. He's a complicated character. I don't think I could ever play a real hero - there's always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it's because one of my eyes is smaller than the other.

''His morality is a little bit off. He's not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character.''

And Robert doesn't think Batman is a true superhero because he has no ''magic powers''.

He said: ''Batman's not a superhero.

''It's weird, I always baulk at it. I'm like, 'It doesn't count, you need to have magical powers to be a superhero.'''

'The Batman' is schedule for release on June 25, 2021.