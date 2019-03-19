Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' will be set in the 1990s.

The upcoming DC Comics flick will reportedly be showing an earlier version of The Caped Crusader, and Warner Bros. is now looking to cast younger versions of Batman, Commissioner Gordon and Alfred Pennyworth than has featured in the DC Extended Universe, according to a new report from Discussing Film.

Reeves is said to have added a few more action beats to the script however the focus said to still be on Batman's detective skills while The Penguin has been named as one of the script's main antagonists although there is set to be a 'Rogues Gallery' of some of Batman's most famous foes.

The film will be released on June 25, 2021 and confirmation of the date follows the announcement that Ben Affleck is stepping down as Batman in the DCEU.

The 46-year-old actor portrayed The Dark Knight and his alter ego Bruce Wayne in 2016's 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 2017's 'Justice League' and had a cameo in 2016 villain-led blockbuster 'Suicide Squad', but has confirmed he won't be involved in Reeves' standalone movie, which will focus on a younger version of the comic book legend.

Ben tweeted: ''Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. (sic)''

Ben had initially been attached to both star in and direct 'The Batman', but opted to step down from his role behind the camera in 2017.