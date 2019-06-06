Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' will not be an origin story.

Following the news that 'Twilight Saga' star Robert Pattinson has been cast as The Caped Crusader in the upcoming superhero movie, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the movie will see The Caped Crusader already fighting crime when he returns to the big screen in 2021.

But the report claims Pattinson's Bruce Wayne and masked alter ego is ''still trying to find his footing on his way to becoming the genius detective''.

Director Reeves apparently sought out an actor around 30 years old to reflect that Batman is not yet the ''world's greatest detective'' and DC Films wanted Patinson, 33, as he has no connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The news that Pattinson would be taking control of the Batmobile was confirmed earlier this week by Reeves on Twitter.

Warner Bros. Pictures - who are making the movie with DC - were reportedly torn between the 33-year-old actor and Nicholas Hoult to portray the legendary character but decided on the former 'Twilight' star to replace Ben Affleck who had portrayed The Dark Knight in the DC Extended Universe films.

He posted a gif of Robert and added three bat emojis.

Pattinson now joins a long list of high profile names to play the iconic role.

Michael Keaton received critical acclaim for his outings in the cape and cowl in 1989's 'Batman' and 1992's 'Batman Returns' - both of which were directed by Tim Burton - and he was followed by Val Kilmer and George Clooney who played Bruce Wayne and his alter ego in 'Batman Forever' and 'Batman & Robin' respectively.

Christian Bale took on the role for Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' trilogy which is considered by many critics to be the best of the Batman movies.