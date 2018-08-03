According to director Matt Reeves, his Batman movie will take elements from all of his favourite comic books.
The 52-year-old director has given fans of the franchise an update about his new movie, saying it will not be based on one single comic book - like Frank Miller's 'Year One' story - and that a first draft should be completed in the next few weeks.
He explained to Deadline: ''We're not doing any particular (comic). 'Year One' is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing 'Year One'.
''It's just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously we're not doing an origin tale or anything like that.
''We're doing a story that is definitively Batman though and trying to tell a story that's emotional and yet is really about him being the world's greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.''
The director also reaffirmed that Ben Affleck - who replaced Christian Bale as Batman - ''is still involved'' with the movie, although he refused to reveal to what extent.
Meanwhile, Ben - whose future with the Batman franchise has been the source of much speculation - reportedly wants to appear in a family-friendly role.
The actor has kids Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six, and he's keen to star in a film they can all enjoy.
A source recently said: ''He's searching for a role in a fun, PG movie ... He wants to be his kids' hero.''
