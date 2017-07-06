Matt Reeves wants 'The Batman' to be the start of a new trilogy.

The 51-year-old filmmaker was announced in February this year to be taking control of the DC Extended Universe blockbuster after Ben Affleck, who reprises his role as Bruce Wayne and his Caped Crusader alter ego in the movie, stepped down as director last month in order to focus on his on-screen performance and penning the story.

Now the 'War for the Planet of the Apes' director has revealed he has an arc in mind for the Gotham City saviour which will span across three films.

Speaking to Fandango, Reeves said: ''I have ideas about an arc, but really, the important thing is just to start, you have to start with one.

''You know, you have to start with a story that begins something. And I would be lying if I could tell you that the arcs of 'Apes' was already planned out, because it simply wasn't.

''It's one of those things where that character was so potent and the possibility was embedded from the beginning, but exactly how you've got from A to Z is not something that existed.''

Reeves also wants the latest Batman movie will allow audiences to ''see inside his head'' and ''his heart'' and allow them to understand why he is known as 'The World's Greatest Detective' in the DC Comics universe.

Speaking to New Trailer Buzz, he previously said: ''I think there's a chance to do an almost noir-drive, detective version of Batman that is point of view driven in a very, very powerful way that is hopefully going to connect you to what's going on inside of his head and inside of his heart.''

Affleck portrayed The Dark Knight - who first appeared in Detective Comics issue 27 in print - initially in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', before making a cameo in 'Suicide Squad' and he will next be seen in 'Justice League', which is released this November and sees him put together a team of superheroes including Wonder Women, Cyborg, Aquaman and The Flash.

The 'Batman' is scheduled for release in 2018.