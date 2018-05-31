Director Matt Reeves reportedly wants The Penguin to play the main villain in 'The Batman' movie.

The 52-year-old filmmaker - who has previous helmed hits such as 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' and 'Cloverfield' - is currently working on the next chapter in the money-spinning series, and he is apparently eyeing The Penguin as his main villain.

The rumour has been circulated by Variety's Justin Kroll, who tweeted: ''Take this with a grain of salt as things are constantly changing in the DCEU but I'm hearing the Penguin is possibly the choice to play the main villain in THE BATMAN. Sources add even if Reeves decide to go another route the studio could then make him the main villain in BOP (sic)''

The ''BOP'' referenced in Reeves' tweet concerns the 'Birds of Prey' film, which will feature Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn character.

Justin added: ''Reeves is still working on the script, so that could always change but of the multiple BIRDS OF PREY scripts submitted, one does have the Penguin as the main heavy. Either way, it seems WB wants this character cast in the universe sooner rather then later. (sic)''

The iconic Penguin character has previously been played by Burgess Meredith in the 60s TV show of Batman, and by Hollywood legend Danny Devito in 'Batman Returns', which was released in 1992.

More recently, the role was handed to Robin Lord Taylor for the TV show 'Gotham'.