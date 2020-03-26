Matt Reeves has confirmed that production on 'The Batman' has been paused for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The project halted production on March 14, with Warner Bros. stating that it was taking a ''two-week hiatus'' due to the coronavirus pandemic and Matt has now also confirmed that production has been paused for the time being.
In a tweet posted on Wednesday (25.03.20), he wrote: ''Yes, we have shut down till it is safe for us all to resume.''
The 53-year-old filmmaker added the cast and crew were all ''safe for the moment''.
The movie, which stars Robert Pattinson as the titular hero, was put on hold earlier this month as the crisis disrupts the film industry. Filming had initially been relocated from London to Liverpool before being halted altogether.
A statement at the time read: ''Warner Bros. Pictures feature production of 'The Batman' will be on a two-week hiatus starting today.
''The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely.''
Meanwhile, Michael Giacchino, who is scoring the movie, previously revealed that he had been impressed with Matt's approach and feels he has ''total freedom'' on the project.
Michael said: ''I felt total freedom to do whatever I want. Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision.
''In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artist, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It's their version of Batman.''
Michael also thinks audiences will enjoy Matt's ''fresh'' take on the superhero.
Michael said: ''I do love it.
''I think what he's doing is really cool, and it's different and it feels fresh. In the way I get excited when I see a new graphic novel or a comic book coming out with a new take on it. It feels like that.''
