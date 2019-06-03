Matt Reeves has confirmed that Robert Pattinson is the new Batman.

Warner Bros. were reportedly torn between the 33-year-old actor and Nicholas Hoult to portray the legendary character but decided on the former 'Twilight' star to replace Ben Affleck in 'The Batman' and director Reeves confirmed the news on Twitter.

He posted a gif of Robert and added three bat emojis.

Pre-production on the Warner Bros. and DC Comics collaboration is expected to kick off this summer ahead of a June 25, 2021 release.

Matt Reeves took over 'The Batman' directing duties from Affleck - who also stepped down from the role as the titular character in January - and he will produce the motion picture with Dylan Clark.

Affleck took to Twitter in January to confirm he was departing the role of Batman.

He tweeted: ''Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. (sic)''

Pattinson now joins a long list of high profile names to play the iconic role.

Michael Keaton played the titular character in 1989's 'Batman' - which was directed by Tim Burton - and Val Kilmer and George Clooney have also portrayed the comic book character, in 'Batman Forever' and 'Batman & Robin' respectively.

Christian Bale took on the role of Batman in Christopher Nolan's trilogy, 'Batman Begins', 'The Dark Knight' and 'The Dark Knight Rises'.