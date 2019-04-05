Matt Lucas has revealed he often has people come up to him thinking he's his Rebel Wilson.
Matt Lucas gets mistaken for his 'Bridesmaids' co-star Rebel Wilson all the time.
The 45-year-old comedian and 'Isn't It Romantic' star played housemates in the 2011 comedy flick and they were also real-life lodgers in West Hollywood between 2012 and 2015.
The 'Little Britain' creator not only gets noticed for playing Nardole, a companion of the Twelfth Doctor played by Peter Capaldi in the British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who', but people also think he's Rebel, romantically linked to her or a relative, which he admitted is ''a bit weird''.
Appearing on 'The Graham Norton Show' on Friday (05.04.19), he said: ''People recognise me there because of 'Doctor Who' but also for 'Bridesmaids', but they think I am Rebel Wilson!
''It's a bit weird, but they do, or they think we are brother and sister, husband and wife, the same person, or all three!''
Matt is returning to the stage in 'Les Misérables', alongside Michael Ball, Alfie Boe and Carrie Hope Fletcher, for a limited run at the Gielgud Theatre on London's West End, which is his ''dream'' gig.
He said: ''It is my dream job. Usually I wouldn't go back to something again, but I just love this show.
''It's a nice show and a nice bunch of people so it's nice to go back and rejoin the family.''
Rebel previously admitted that Matt annoyed her by singing musical numbers when she was trying to sleep in their apartment.
The 39-year-old actress said: ''(His worse habit is) singing musicals while I'm asleep. I can hear him through the walls.''
When asked who is the funniest person she knows, Rebel praised her flatmate saying: ''I'm going to say Matt, but that's really hard. I've met some of the world's top comedians. And Jennifer Lawrence. She's hilarious in real life, funnier than me.''
'The Graham Norton Show' airs on BBC One on Friday (05.04.19) from 10.35pm
