Matt LeBlanc doesn't think a 'Friends' reunion would work because nobody ''wants to see Joey at his colonoscopy''.

The 50-year-old actor previously starred as Joey Tribbiani on the iconic American sitcom, but Matt has rubbished rumours of the show's return, suggesting that the characters are now too grown-up for them to make a comeback.

In response to the speculation, he said: ''I don't think anybody wants to see Joey at his colonoscopy!''

Matt understands why fans of the sitcom are so desperate for a 'Friends' reunion, but he explained that the show's humour belonged to a particular period in the characters' lives.

Speaking to Brisbane radio station 97.3 FM, he reflected: ''I understand that people really want to see that reunion. But that show was about a finite period in these six characters lives, between 20 and 30.''

Matt - who now presents the BBC motoring show 'Top Gear' - used an analogy to further explain his view.

He said: ''I think it's almost a case of, like, the book is better than the movie.''

The actor added: ''I think everyone's imagination of what they [the characters] are doing is better.''

Matt - who starred on the sitcom alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - also suggested that at least one other cast member was reluctant to make a return.

He explained: ''It's not any one person. I think it's better to just leave it.''

Meanwhile, Matt recently admitted that despite becoming the host of 'Top Gear', he still considers himself to be an actor rather than a presenter.

The self-confessed car fanatic shared: ''I'm an actor playing the part of a presenter. Is it really me you see on 'Top Gear'? Probably not. It's the 'me' that suits the film we're making.''