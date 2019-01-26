Matt LeBlanc has revealed he ''stole'' a prop from the set of 'Friends'.
The 51-year-old actor - who starred as Joey Tribbiani on the NBC sitcom - has revealed he took a Magna Doodle hanging on the door of his character's apartment to give to Paul Swain, who was part of the 'Friends' crew and used to draw little images on the prop.
Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Matt confessed: ''I stole it and gave it to him, so he's got it. So, that's kind of cool. I could have sold it for a lot more.''
Matt also took the foosball from Joey's foosball table.
But he jokingly added: ''I couldn't fit the couch in my car.''
Matt - who starred as Joey on 'Friends' from 1994 to 2004 - previously admitted he doesn't think a 'Friends' reunion would work because he's too old.
In response to speculation that the iconic comedy programme was set to return to TV screens, he said: ''I don't think anybody wants to see Joey at his colonoscopy!''
Matt understands why fans of the sitcom are so desperate for a 'Friends' reunion, but he explained that the show's humour belonged to a particular period in the characters' lives.
He reflected: ''I understand that people really want to see that reunion. But that show was about a finite period in these six characters lives, between 20 and 30.''
Matt used an analogy to further explain his view.
He said: ''I think it's almost a case of, like, the book is better than the movie.
''I think everyone's imagination of what they [the characters] are doing is better.''
