Matt LeBlanc is ready to retire.

The 50-year-old actor has revealed he's ready to enter early retirement since reaching the milestone age in July, as he'd love to be able to sit back and ''do not a f***ing thing''.

Speaking about his retirement, the 'Friends' star said: ''I would love that. I would like to retire earlier than later, because I think I would like to do not a f***ing thing. That's what I would like to do. Just nothing. Nothing! Zero.''

Matt made the comments during an appearance on talk show 'Conan' on Monday (21.08.17), and show host Conan O'Brien was dubious that the star could actually spend his days doing ''nothing''.

Conan said: ''You say you would do nothing, but you have to do something. So, explain to me what that something would be. You can't just lie in bed all day and have ice cream put into your veins intravenously -- wait a minute, maybe you could. What do you want to do?''

The 'Top Gear' presenter then admitted he would just like to have the freedom to make choices based on his mood each day, rather than basing his life around his work.

He said: ''On a typical day, you would sleep as long as you want ... or get up early, if you want. It's just not having to go somewhere, or someone else telling you what you have to do. Maybe you go to the gym, or not go to the gym. Maybe you have nine cups of coffee, or none.

''And then maybe get up and go drive the bulldozer around all day long. Maybe I'll get another one. We could race 'em! You can come over.''

It isn't the first time Matt has spoken about retirement either, as earlier this year he revealed he was planning to quit his job in his ''early fifties''.

He said: ''I want to retire in my early fifties.

''I want everything set up. Otherwise you look and go '50! Whooo, where did that go?'

''I'm beginning to take stock. I want retirement accomplished.''