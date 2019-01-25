Matt LeBlanch was left in an awkward position when a new fan of 'Friends' asked him if he was his character Joey Tribbiani's father.
Matt LeBlanc got asked if he was his 'Friends' alter-ego Joey Tribbiani's dad by a new fan of the sitcom.
The 51-year-old actor - who played the role on the popular US series from the first episode in 1994 - was 15 years younger when the final episode aired in 2004, and since then the show has been repeated on TV and streaming services like Netflix and attracted a younger generation of viewers.
The former 'Top Gear' host has recalled how he made a run for it when a teenager thought he was the father of Joey.
During an appearance on 'Live! with Kelly & Ryan', he said: ''It seems like every year there's a new generation that watches it.
''I was walking down the street one day, this was a few years ago, this kid, he must have been 13, 14, he's like, 'Oh my god, you're Joey's dad!'
''And, my response was 'Scram!'''
Matt previously admitted he doesn't think a 'Friends' reunion would work because he's too old.
In response to previous speculation that the programme was set to return to screens, he said: ''I don't think anybody wants to see Joey at his colonoscopy!''
Matt understands why fans of the sitcom are so desperate for a 'Friends' reunion, but he explained that the show's humour belonged to a particular period in the characters' lives.
He reflected: ''I understand that people really want to see that reunion. But that show was about a finite period in these six characters lives, between 20 and 30.''
Matt used an analogy to further explain his view.
He said: ''I think it's almost a case of, like, the book is better than the movie.''
The actor added: ''I think everyone's imagination of what they [the characters] are doing is better.''
Matt - who starred on the sitcom alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - also suggested that at least one other cast member was reluctant to make a return.
He explained: ''It's not any one person. I think it's better to just leave it.''
Would that I had listened to my gut instead of Lost in Space's flashy trailer,...
