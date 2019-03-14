Matt Le Blanc has revealed that David Schwimmer didn't like Marcel the monkey on 'Friends'.

The 51-year-old actor personally ''got along great with the monkey'' but his 52-year-old co-star David - whose character Ross Geller was Marcel's owner - didn't like the performing animal because he had to shoot so many scenes with it on the sitcom in the 90s.

Matt also revealed that although the capuchin monkey was a male character on the show the primate was actually a girl called Katie.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' he said: ''I liked the monkey, I like animals, yeah the monkey was really cool. Schwimmer not so much ... it's just 'cause he's the one who had to work with it the most, he was like, 'Again with the monkey?'

''But I got along great with the monkey. Now the monkey in the show was named Marcel was a boy but in real life it was a girl names Katie, she was very cute.''

The 'Episodes' star went on to recall a moment on set when Katie the monkey ''disappeared'' in the ''60 feet'' ceiling forcing him and his co-stars; David, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, to take a break from set.

He said: ''One time so we're shooting a scene with the monkey, the monkey just decides to - you know sound stages are huge the lights are hanging from the grid they go way up on these chains and the ceiling is you know like 60 feet or whatever it is.

''The monkey just goes right to the ceiling and just disappears up into the blackness and all the actors are like, 'OK, I guess we're on a five I'll see you later! I'll be in my room.' And it took half an hour [to get the monkey down] waving like mealworms.''