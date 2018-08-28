Matt Lauer is reportedly planning to make a TV comeback.

The 60-year-old presenter had his contract with NBC terminated in November last year amid allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour towards a colleague, but Matt is telling supporters that he'll be back on TV.

A source, who spotted the TV star at Donohue's Steak House in New York, said: ''A group of older ladies came over to Lauer, saying, 'We miss you!'''

The insider told the New York Post newspaper that Matt told the fans: ''I've been busy being a dad. But don't worry, I'll be back on TV.''

Earlier this month, meanwhile, a source claimed that Matt has been ''bending over backwards'' to give Annette Roque everything she wants in their divorce settlement.

The former 'Today' show host - who has kids Jack, 17, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11, with Annette - is now said to be getting along amicably with his ex-wife as they move towards finalising their divorce.

The insider explained: ''Things really have settled down. Matt and Annette are getting on and they're both spending time with their kids. They hope to settle the divorce very soon.''

In April, Matt claimed he'd tried to ''protect'' his family from ''embarrassment'' by staying silent about allegations of sexual misconduct.

The presenter admitted he had ''acted inappropriately'', but he also insisted that many of the allegations made against him are ''absolutely false''.

He said in a statement: ''I have made no public comments on the many false stories from anonymous or biased sources that have been reported about me over these past several months. I remained silent in an attempt to protect my family from further embarrassment and to restore a small degree of the privacy they have lost.

''But defending my family now requires me to speak up. I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father and principal at NBC. However I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false.''