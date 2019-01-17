Matt Helders has filed for divorce.

The Arctic Monkeys drummer is said to have filed documents on Wednesday (16.01.19) requesting the termination of his marriage to Breana McDow Helders, just two-and-a-half years after they tied the knot in June 2016.

According to TMZ, it is unclear what has led to the pair's split.

Matt and Breana - who have three-year-old daughter Amelia together - married in Rome in 2016 after pushing the wedding back a year when she found out she was expecting.

She said at the time: ''I discovered I was pregnant. We pushed the wedding another year, and I'm so glad we did because having Amelia there was really special.''

The couple started dating in 2011 and he popped the question in 2013 while singing her a song.

The model previously said: ''I woke up in our first house together to our song being played.

''He proposed with a pinky ring and got me a real engagement ring later.''

Matt isn't just going solo in his love life - last year the stickman revealed plans to create an album on his own.

When asked if he had ''confidence'' about finishing the solo record, he said: ''More and more I do, yeah.

''I feel like I've got to do a certain amount before it's deserved in way. I don't want to do it too soon and then regret it, like 'Oh, I shouldn't have made that kind of record'.

''You know what I mean? I want to make a lot of music and then like, 'Oh, that's the thing I like about this.' ''

Matt also feels as though he's ''earned'' the right to become a solo artist.

He explained: ''I don't want to get caught out for cheating my way somewhere. I will do it. It's like figuring out why as well. Like 'Why do I even want to do that? Why do I want to make a record? What's it for?

''I just like the process of creating it. Maybe it's more because I'm not writing the lyrics, so it's fine that I do that.

''When you're writing a record and you're putting yourself out there, a lot of people need a reason to want to hear a 'message' or 'hear my opinion on this'. That's why I'm not that interested in the lyrics side of it yet. I want to make a lot of music and that sounds cool.''