Matt Goss relishes being called an ''eccentric''.

The 50-year-old singer previously appeared alongside his bandmate and twin Luke Goss in 'Bros: After the Screaming Stops', and Matt has subsequently embraced how the film has shaped the public's perception of him.

Matt shared: ''I hear it all the time, especially since the film, but I'd rather be eccentric than not. I really do enjoy walking the streets and being around people who know our history. People come up and converse like they've known me for years.

''I'll get into a black cab and the driver will immediately go, 'How's your brother? How's Vegas going?' without even saying hello first! I like it that way.''

Matt also claimed that having a twin is incomparable to any other type of relationship.

Speaking to the Observer newspaper, he explained: ''You understand each other better than anyone in the world. It's annoying and can be a hindrance but it's also the reason why, when we're in a room together, something magical happens. Luke's been staying with me in Vegas while we rehearse and we've been mucking around together, just being brothers.

''We played Marco Polo in the pool the other day for the first time in decades, which was hilarious. Luke came along to my show that night and was sitting in the front row, still shouting 'Marco!' I was like 'F**k off, I'm busy!'''

Bros originally split in 1992, before reforming two years ago, and Matt feels he can empathise with the Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam, who are still in the midst of a long-running feud.

He said: ''We're big enough and ugly enough nowadays to just want to get along. It would be nice to see Noel and Liam do that too because Oasis were a brilliant band.

''I bet they still love each other. That's a good starting point.''