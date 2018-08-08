Matt Goss feels ''incredibly humbled'' to have been given the keys to the Las Vegas Strip.

The 49-year-old singer celebrated his 100th show at 1Oak at the Mirage on Tuesday (07.08.18) and to mark the milestone, Clark County Commissioners have declared Wednesday (08.08.18) Matt Goss Day and bestowed the former Bros star with the rare honour.

Matt told Las Vegas Review Journal: ''I was born in London, and to come to Las Vegas and have this beautiful town take me under its wing for almost 10 years has pretty much brought me to tears.

''Finding out that now that I'll be given my own day, which coincidentally happens to be my late mother's birthday, and to be given the key to the city after winning the Icon Award at Caesars Palace, makes me feel so incredibly humbled, and honoured.''

A proclamation signed by the Clark County Commissioners explained he had been given the honour in recognition of his status as a ''longtime Strip headliner'' who has been supportive of the local community and various charities, as well as having ''championed the city's reputation as an entertainment destination through his music''.

It stated: ''This is a huge honour for Matt, especially being a Brit and receiving such amazing recognition by the US government..This is an exclusive award, given only to a select few people.

''Whereas, it is the policy and privilege of the Board of County Commissioners to honor and recognise Matt Goss as a longtime Strip headliner entertaining the visitors to, and locals of, Las Vegas.

''Whereas as a multi-platinum international singing sensation born in London, Goss attracts fans from around the world to Las Vegas year-round.

''Whereas, Matt Goss calls Las Vegas his second home and has always been supportive of the local community and various charitable organisations and will continue to help those in nee.

''Whereas, Goss has championed the city's reputation as an entertainment destination through his music, crafting the hit song 'Lovely Las Vegas', which has been used in campaigns for NASCAR, Clark County and as a theme song for an Emmy Award winning entertainment show on FOX Las Vegas.

''Now, therefore we, the Board of Commissioners of Clark County, Nevada, do hereby recognize and proclaim August 8, 2018 as

MATT GOSS DAY On The Las Vegas Strip And Beyond (sic)''