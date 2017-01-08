Matt Goss had a crush on Victoria Beckham, and though the feeling was mutual, he thinks she made the right choice in marrying David Beckham.
The 48-year-old Bros star had a secret admirer in the former Spice Girls star when they were younger, and he has admitted he fancied the brunette beauty - who has four children - Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 11, and five-year-old daughter Harper with her retired soccer star husband, David Beckham - but admits she was right to fall in love with the 41-year-old hunk.
He said: ''Victoria is such a lovely girl. I had a crush on her too, but I think she made the right choice.
''David and I chatted about having tattoos in the same place!''
Meanwhile, Matt has said he's struggle meeting new people because of his hectic work schedule.
He told Closer magazine: ''My job makes it quite difficult to meet someone because I'm so busy travelling for performances.
''I'm lucky to have such an amazing life, so I do want to share that with a best friend. Someone I can make love to all over the world and just have a laugh with.''
Matt previously insisted he is very much single and was just having a bit of fun with pop beauty Rebecca Ferguson, 30, who he was linked to at the end of 2016.
He told BANG Showbiz: ''That just took a life of its own. I know Rebecca, we spoke today she's lovely.
''But I'm single and the good thing is it's a nice feeling when you meet someone, especially as lovely Rebecca, and you talk, but that happens at our pace and not anyone else's.''
