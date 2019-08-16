Matt Goss has been banned from Tinder.

The 50-year-old singer has revealed that he signed up to the online dating app but his profile was removed after people thought he was an impostor pretending to be the Bros star and reported him to the administrators.

Matt told the Daily Mirror: ''I got reported because they thought it was fake. They said, 'Matt won't take kindly to you using his photos'. It was quite funny.''

And luckily Matt doesn't need Tinder anymore as he is now loved up in a relationship.

He explained: ''I'm seeing somebody and I'm excited about it.''

However, before he found his new partner, Matt previously revealed he had high standards when looking for a wife.

Asked what he wants in a wife, he said: ''Warm heart, dirty mind.''

The 'I Owe You Nothing' hitmaker thinks the #MeToo movement has made men and women ''terrified of each other'' but he doesn't believe he has anything to worry about with his own conduct.

He said: ''I like being Matt Goss. I like being a man. I say it's good to be a man and in regards to the #MeToo movement, my mother taught me to be a gentleman. I don't need anything to remind me to be a gentleman.''

Matt shot to fame alongside his twin brother Luke and though they find their relationship ''lovely'', it has been frustrating that they are always referred to collectively.

Luke said: ''Sometimes, it's lovely. But when you're a kid you're referred to as 'they', 'they', 'they'. Even if what you're doing is extremely different - I might have won a medal, Matt might have done this - they'd go, 'Oh, you guys...'

''I remember once I'd had my first number one movie and that comment showed up. And I was like, he wasn't even on set!

''It's silly now, I can laugh about it. But as a boy, you want your mum to be proud of you. It's a very simple desire but it's a common condition for twins.''

The pair's bond came under scrutiny in their recent documentary, 'After The Screaming Stops', and Luke said they found filming ''unexpectedly bridge-building and somewhat therapy''.

However, his brother admitted that doesn't mean they hang out together very much when they're not working.

Matt said: ''We don't spend more time together, no. Luke stayed at my house during rehearsals [for recent shows], which was lovely. We had a massive couple of rows in the rehearsals - and then he had to come back to my house, which was a beautiful consequence.''