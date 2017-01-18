Richard Armitage will appear in 'Ocean's Eight' joining a cast that already includes Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna.
Richard Armitage is to appear in 'Ocean's Eight'.
The 'Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' actor has joined the cast of the crime heist movie which is a female-led spin-off from the 'Ocean's Trilogy' - which starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon.
It is not known which character Armitage will play but he joins an ensemble packed with Hollywood A-listers such as Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna.
Damon is to make an appearance as his character Linus Caldwell for a fourth time and James Corden and rapper Awkwafina have unspecified roles, whereas Damian Lewis is confirmed to be playing the main villain.
The film is being directed by Gary Ross - who has also co-written the script with Olivia Milch - and it is being produced by Steven Soderbergh and Clooney. It is scheduled for a June 2018 release.
Kim Kardashian West and her half-sister Kendall Jenner have just filmed a cameo for the film appearing in a recreation of the annual Met Gala scene at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Other celebrities poised to make appearances in the movie include Zayn Malik, Hailey Baldwin, Maria Sharapova, Olivia Munn and Tyga - who is the boyfriend of Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner.
The actor had an important goal after Paul Walker's death.
Trump's unexpected presidential election victory has caused U2 to re-think a number of their songs for their upcoming 14th album, they say.
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
It's been nine years since Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass collaborated on The Bourne Ultimatum,...
Jason Bourne comes as the fifth instalment in the revival of Bourne to our screens...
Jason Bourne is used to living in the shadows. Since uncovering the wrongdoings of operation...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
Lively and imaginative, this raucous adventure-drama recaptures the ramshackle futurism of director Terry Gilliam's 1985...