Matt Damon ''wishes he listened a lot more'' in the wake of the Hollywood sexual misconduct allegations after being criticised recently for some comments he made about the allegations.
The 'Jason Bourne' star recently came under fire for some comments he made in the wake of the allegations made against the likes of Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey and has deeply apologised for his remarks.
Speaking on The Today Show, he said: ''I really wish I'd listened a lot more before I weighed in on this. Ultimately what it is for me is that I don't want to further anybody's pain. With anything that I do or say, so for that I'm really sorry. And Time's Up, a lot of those women are my dear friends and I love them and respect them and support what they're doing and want to be a part of that change and want to go along for the ride, but I should get in the back seat and close my mouth for a while.''
Matt came under fire previously for seeming to suggest that there was a difference between sexual harassment and sexual misconduct.
He had said at the time: ''There's a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated, without question, but they shouldn't be conflated, right?''
After the criticisms, Matt spoke out about situation again and said there should be more focus on the men who aren't involved.
He said: ''We're in this watershed moment, and it's great, but I think one thing that's not being talked about is there are a whole s***load of guys - the preponderance of men I've worked with - who don't do this kind of thing and whose lives aren't going to be affected. If I have to sign a sexual-harassment thing, I don't care, I'll sign it. I would have signed it before. I don't do that, and most of the people I know don't do that.''
