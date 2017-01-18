Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, The Bourne Identity star promoted his charity Water.org's partnership with alcohol brand Stella Artois to raise funds to provide the world's poor with access to clean water.

"I have four daughters and it is tough to imagine them having to walk for hours every day to get clean water, as so many women around the world do," Matt said. "We want to put an end to these journeys. Through our partnership with Stella Artois and the campaign launch at the World Economic Forum, we're inviting consumers around the world to help us do this."

The star announced that in addition to buying limited edition Water.org Stella Artois chalices, which have been available to purchase since 2015, beer lovers could now help the thirsty by drinking in pubs.

"You can go into a pub in the U.K. or America and buy a pint of Stella, and for that one pint of Stella, they will guarantee bringing someone in the developing world clean water for a month," he explained.

For every pint or bottle of beer sold in participating bars in the two nations, Anheuser-Busch InBev the company who brew Stella, have made the commitment to Matt's charity to fund one month of clean water for one person.

He added, "If I were a college kid or 25 years old and said well, I can have my favorite beer, and I'm also doing (something good), I'm really interested to see (how that will play out)."

Consumers can also buy special packs of beer from retailers to fund the actor's charity.

With Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president days away, Matt was asked for his views on the controversial billionaire turned politician.

Despite admitting he had not voted for Trump and was a little apprehensive about the future he said, "I wish him well, as we all must," and added, "we can just hope for the best."