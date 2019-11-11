Matt Damon once stepped on ''an eight-foot python'' whilst visiting Chris Hemsworth in Australia.

The 49-year-old actor took a trip down under to visit his pal Chris - who hails from the country - but was given a surprising welcome when he stepped out of his car and landed on a large snake.

He explained during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show': ''I stepped on a snake last time I was there, like an eight-foot python. I was getting out of a car. That's how many things in Australia are crazy - I was getting out of a car in a neighbourhood that borders an area with trees going down to the beach.

''I got out of the car and stepped on something that felt like a large piece of wood, and I looked down and it was a snake. It didn't even really notice that I was on it.''

Matt and his wife Luciana - who have Isabella, 13, Gia, 11, Stella, nine, together, as well as Luciana's daughter Alexia, 21, from a previous marriage - often vacation with Chris, 36, and his spouse Elsa Pataky, and recently jetted off to Ibiza together to celebrate Elsa's birthday in July.

Elsa, 43, posted several photos of her birthday celebrations on Instagram in which she shared her joy at spending time with those she loves.

She wrote at the time: ''Early birthday celebrations with my favourite people. Celebrando el cumple con mi gente favorita (sic)''

And Elsa - who has daughter India, seven, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, five, with Chris - also previously spoke about meeting Matt and Luciana, also 43, through mutual friends.

She said last year: ''Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife, I'm even more of a fan of his wife. They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do with our kids, so it's easier to do things with people that understand you.

''[Matt] is an amazing dad and an amazing person, he's so easy. And his wife is Argentinian so we speak Spanish. So for me, it's a relief, yes, somebody I can speak Spanish with! We've become very good friends.''