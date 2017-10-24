Hollywood star Matt Damon has revealed he resorted to ''spanking'' himself to make a sex scene in 'Suburbicon' look more believable.
The 47-year-old actor stars alongside Julianne Moore in the new George Clooney-directed satire, and Matt has revealed the unusual steps he took in order to make their sex scene appear more life-like.
He shared: ''We had a good ping pong scene together. That was not dull at all.
''I actually bruised myself. Like, we realised the way the shot was, it looked like I was hitting her if I hit myself. And so I really let myself have it. I was spanking myself.''
Matt - whose character kills mobsters to defend his family - revealed his on-set aggression prompted a quizzical reaction from his wife, Luciana Barroso, who was initially shocked by the red marks on his cheek.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight, Matt joked: ''I like it rough. I didn't realise how rough I like it. Then I got home and I was like, 'Wow.' I had one cheek that was completely discoloured. Thank God I wasn't hitting Julianne...''
Ultimately, though, Matt and his wife were able to laugh about the unusual incident.
The Hollywood star recalled: ''She was laughing.
''When she saw my butt, my cheek, she was alarmed. And then I obviously looked and I'm like, 'Oh, God. Oh God. Oh, that's from - that was just from work, honey.'''
Meanwhile, George recently revealed he had ''fun'' torturing Matt while they were making 'Suburbicon'.
The 56-year-old star directed his old friend in the 50s race relations satire - which he co-wrote with Grant Heslov and the Coen Brothers - and he relished being able to put his pal into tricky situations during the shoot.
He shared: ''It was fun to put Matt Damon on a little tiny tricycle.''
