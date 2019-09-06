Matt Damon's untitled thriller movie is set for a November 2020 release.

The 48-year-old actor was lined up to star in the upcoming Tom McCarthy thriller drama - which was previously known as 'Stillwater', but currently has no title - earlier this year, and it has now been confirmed the movie will hit cinema screens on November 6 next year.

The movie sees Matt playing an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma, who travels to Marseille in France to visit his estranged daughter, who has been imprisoned for a murder she claims she didn't commit.

Faced with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system, Matt's character - who as of the time of writing is unnamed - makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter, and in the process, develops a friendship with a local woman and her young daughter.

The story is said to be one that explores a personal journey of discovery and a larger sense of belonging in the world.

Focus Features, which is distributing the film, said Thursday (05.09.19) that it will open the movie in limited release on November 6 2020, and then expand it on the following two weekends.

Universal Pictures International will release in select international markets.

Alongside Matt, Abigail Breslin will portray the imprisoned daughter, while Camille Cottin is also set to star.

Production on the movie started last month, with Jonathan King, Liza Chasin, and Tom McCarthy producing, while the late Steve Golin will also be receiving a posthumous producing credit, after he passed away in April this year.

McCarthy co-wrote the script for the feature with the help of Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré, and Jeff Skoll and Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda will serve as executive producers.