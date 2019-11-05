Matt Damon thinks Tom Cruise is ''the best'' when it comes to being dedicated to his work.

The 'Jason Bourne' actor once turned to the 'Mission: Impossible' star for advice on shooting stunts but decided not to listen to Tom's tips when he realised he'd rather take the easy route than follow the 'Jack Reacher' star's determination to create the riskiest shots possible.

Speaking on 'Conan', Matt said: ''I had dinner with Tom Cruise years ago.

''I kinda cornered him and I said, 'Hey, tell me about this [a stunt he did], like I'm afraid of heights. How did you do this thing?'

''And he goes, 'Oh, you know ... I've been dreaming of this shot for 15 years, this sequence, and finally I had a chance to do it.' And I go, 'So how did it come to pass?' And he goes, 'OK, so I go to the safety guy ... the safety guy says, 'You can't do that. That's too dangerous.' And he goes... 'So I get another safety guy.'

''And I looked at him and I'm like, 'I'm tapping out, you win, you are the best.'

''My reaction is, 'Too bad we can't do that sequence, it would have been really cool.' His reaction is, 'No, we're getting another safety guy.' ''

Tom isn't the only major movie star Matt admires as he recently praised Christian Bale, his ''inspiring'' co-star in 'Le Mans '66', which is titled 'Ford V Ferrari' in the US.

He said: ''Christian's approach is the approach that young actors wish they had when they're talking s**t: a monk-like discipline in service of your work. That's one of the rarest things, because it comes at a price. It is inspiring.''