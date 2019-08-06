Matt Damon has got four tattoos on his arm in honour of his daughters.

The 48-year-old actor showed off the tattoos he got of his daughters' names - Alexia, 20, Isabella, 13, Gia, 10, and Stella, eight - done by the popular celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Stone. Their names join Matt's ''Lucy'' tattoo, which honours his wife of nearly 15 years, Luciana Barroso.

Daniel Stone, who is also known as Winter Stone, has tattooed many celebrities including Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Lady GaGa.

Sharing a photo of Matt's new ink with a pair of black and white photos on his Instagram on Monday (05.08.19), he wrote: ''FOR HIS KIDS #alexia #isabella #gia #stella Honor tattooing one of my favorite actors! #MATTDAMON (sic)''

Matt had previously admitted he ''got lucky'' meeting his wife.

He said: ''I got lucky meeting her. I think marriage is incredibly difficult because it's so hard to have that one partner who is everything. Looking at it objectively, it seems an insane idea. So it's not that I love marriage in general, it's that I love being married to her. And that's the difference. And I just got lucky. I sure did.''

Not one to be apart from his family, Matt loves it when his wife and children accompany him on location when he's filming.

He explained: ''We just try to soak in what we're seeing and I think that'll ultimately be the best education for my kids. A big problem in America is that we're geographically isolated, which gives rise to the Donald Trump thing where people think it's actually a good idea to build a wall between ourselves and other people. Hopefully, by taking my kids around the world, they're going to be open to the world. And that's going to do a lot for them.''