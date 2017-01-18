Matt Damon has partnered with Water.Org and Stella Artois for the re-launch of their 2017 Buy A Lady a Drink campaign.

The 46-year-old actor - who has daughters Isabella, 10, Alexia, 17, Gia, eight, and six-year-old Stella with his wife Luciana Barroso - wants to help end a global crisis by bringing clean water to people across the world before 2020.

And the 'Jason Bourne' star - who is the co-founder of Water.org - has admitted his ambassadorial role has led him to try and educate his brood on how difficult a life without water being readily available to them would be.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday (17.01.17) in Davos, Switzerland, Matt said: ''I have four daughters and it is tough to imagine them having to walk for hours every day to get clean water, as so many women around the world do.

''We want to put an end to these journeys. Through our partnership with Stella Artois and the campaign launch at the World Economic Forum, we're inviting consumers around the world to help us do this.''

And Matt's colleague Gary White - who is also a co-founder and CEO of the charity - has urged for additional support with the programme.

He said: ''It is unnecessary and unacceptable that every 90 seconds a child dies from a water-related disease. We need partners and committed resources - both human and capital - to help end the global water crisis.''

Stella Artois' Buy a Lady a Drink campaign first launched two years ago, and it proved to be a success as over 800,000 people had access to fresh water for five years.

And in a bid to continue to raise even more awareness the brand will launch limited edition bottles of beer, which will see the proceeds go towards providing six months of fresh water for one individual in the developing world, and will be available to buy exclusively in the UK from February 1.

For more information on the initiative, visit www.BuyALadyADrink.com.