Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso ''looked very much in love'' as they enjoyed the U2 concert together over the weekend.

The 'Jason Bourne' star and his wife were ''super cute'' together as they enjoyed the band's performance at the Gillette Stadium in New England on Sunday (25.06.17).

A source told People magazine: ''They were super cute together. Hugging. Kissing. Very happy, relaxed and just enjoying the night. They looked very much in love. It was nice to see!''

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old actor previously insisted he ''got lucky'' meeting his wife.

He said: ''I got lucky meeting her. I think marriage is incredibly difficult because it's so hard to have that one partner who is everything.

''Looking at it objectively, it seems an insane idea. So it's not that I love marriage in general, it's that I love being married to her. And that's the difference. And I just got lucky. I sure did.''

The couple met in 2002 whilst Matt was filming 'Stuck On You' and Luciana was a waitress, and Matt loves it when his wife and children - Alexia, 17, Isabella, 11, Gia, eight, and Stella, six - accompany him on location when he's filming.

He added: ''We just try to soak in what we're seeing and I think that'll ultimately be the best education for my kids.

''A big problem in America is that we're geographically isolated, which gives rise to the Donald Trump thing where people think it's actually a good idea to build a wall between ourselves and other people. Hopefully, by taking my kids around the world, they're going to be open to the world. And that's going to do a lot for them.''