Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso ''looked very much in love'' as they enjoyed the U2 concert together in New England over the weekend.
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso ''looked very much in love'' as they enjoyed the U2 concert together over the weekend.
The 'Jason Bourne' star and his wife were ''super cute'' together as they enjoyed the band's performance at the Gillette Stadium in New England on Sunday (25.06.17).
A source told People magazine: ''They were super cute together. Hugging. Kissing. Very happy, relaxed and just enjoying the night. They looked very much in love. It was nice to see!''
Meanwhile, the 46-year-old actor previously insisted he ''got lucky'' meeting his wife.
He said: ''I got lucky meeting her. I think marriage is incredibly difficult because it's so hard to have that one partner who is everything.
''Looking at it objectively, it seems an insane idea. So it's not that I love marriage in general, it's that I love being married to her. And that's the difference. And I just got lucky. I sure did.''
The couple met in 2002 whilst Matt was filming 'Stuck On You' and Luciana was a waitress, and Matt loves it when his wife and children - Alexia, 17, Isabella, 11, Gia, eight, and Stella, six - accompany him on location when he's filming.
He added: ''We just try to soak in what we're seeing and I think that'll ultimately be the best education for my kids.
''A big problem in America is that we're geographically isolated, which gives rise to the Donald Trump thing where people think it's actually a good idea to build a wall between ourselves and other people. Hopefully, by taking my kids around the world, they're going to be open to the world. And that's going to do a lot for them.''
After the spin-off Han Solo movie was hit by the loss of its directors earlier this week, LucasFilm and Disney have acted quickly to fill the gap...
Matt Damon talks about the complexities of his character in a short featurette for his...
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
It's been nine years since Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass collaborated on The Bourne Ultimatum,...
Jason Bourne comes as the fifth instalment in the revival of Bourne to our screens...
Jason Bourne is used to living in the shadows. Since uncovering the wrongdoings of operation...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...
Mark Watney is an astronaut whose resourceful and determined personality is the only thing he...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...