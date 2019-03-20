Matt Damon is a ''dinosaur'' because he doesn't use social media.
Matt Damon is a ''dinosaur''.
The 'Jason Bourne' actor rarely uses social media and admitted he and his wife Luciana Barroso - with whom he raises four children - have had a lot of conversations about how sites such as Twitter and Instagram could prove helpful in his endorsement of Water.org and Stella Artois' 'Pour it Forward' campaign,
He said: ''I'm a dinosaur.
''I'm looking at the impact of [social media] and it's kind of undeniable. So yes, I think I will probably move into that realm somewhere down the line because it's so hard for us to message around this.''
The 48-year-old actor has seen how powerful social media can be thanks to his friend Chris Hemsworth.
He added to E! News: ''He is definitely in the middle of the social media world and I've been able to see up close because I'm with him all the time, the reach that he's able to have. So definitely in terms of the work at Water.org, it's definitely making it a hard case for me not to get on social media. I'll grow up.''
The campaign aims to halt the global water crisis and Matt admitted his involvement has been a real ''eye opener'' because he doesn't have personal experience of the situation.
He explained: ''If you're raising money for cancer awareness or AIDS awareness, we all have family or friends who have been affected by those things, whereas clean water is not something that we can really relate to. It's not something that affects any of us or our friends so it's been an eye opener for me.''
Anyone wanting to help the campaign can buy a Stella Artois chalice on their website, which helps provide five years of access to clean water for someone in the developing world.
Matt said: ''You can go to the bar with your friends and by doing something really simple, you can have this profound impact on somebody's life in the developing world. That's just a really cool thing to come up with.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
Everyone is aware of the nation of Lilliput in Jonathan Swift's 'Gulliver's Travels', but what...
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
Matt Damon talks about the complexities of his character in a short featurette for his...
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
William Garin and Pero Tovar journey it far and distant lands in a bid to...
It's been nine years since Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass collaborated on The Bourne Ultimatum,...
Jason Bourne comes as the fifth instalment in the revival of Bourne to our screens...
Jason Bourne is used to living in the shadows. Since uncovering the wrongdoings of operation...
Just as people began to write off veteran director Ridley Scott after a series of...
In these faux featurettes, the crew of Ares 3 talk us through some of the...