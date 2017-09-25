Matt Bomer hopes to instil ''manners and respect'' into his children, as well as making sure they have a ''good work ethic'' and ''a belief in themselves''.
Matt Bomer hopes to instil ''manners and respect'' into his children.
The 39-year-old actor has three sons Kit, Henry, and Walker with his husband Simon Halls, and has said the couple are working hard to make sure their brood grow up to have key skills including a ''good work ethic'' and ''a belief in themselves''.
He said: ''What's meaningful to us are manners, respect, a good work ethic, a belief in themselves, that they can follow their dreams, pursue whatever they want to pursue and to be their most authentic self. Whoever you are and whoever you want to be is accepted and surrounded with love.''
And the 'White Collar' actor admits his world has become more ''tight knit'' since becoming a father, and says his family are the people who will ''lift [him] up in a storm''.
Speaking to Modern Luxury magazine's October issue, Matt said: ''Once you become a parent, your world becomes much more tight knit. It becomes about the family, as it should be. That's who lifts me up in a storm. We're fortunate to have loving kids who haven't been caught up in the wave of being too cool to give us hugs and kisses just yet.''
Meanwhile, the 'Magic Mike XXL' star previously claimed his 53-year-old husband doesn't get jealous when his hunky beau has to take get intimate for a role, as he knows its just ''part of the job''.
Matt said previously: ''There's been a lot of that sort of scene work for me over the years in one form or another, so I think we're all pretty much sort of anaesthetised to that.
''It's part of the job. It's part of the character's reality and who they are and their circumstances. That's what you show up and do. It's just a day at the office sometimes when you're an actor.''
Many ticket-holders couldn't get into the O2 Arena show on Tuesday night (September 19th) because they didn't bring photo ID to match their booking.
An album re-release, a new song and a documentary mark the singer's legacy this year.
The actor plays the titular hero in the forthcoming adaptation.
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
Writer-director Shane Black returns to the comedy-noir vibe of his 2005 hit Kiss Kiss Bang...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
If you're on the wrong side of the law and looking for someone to send...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
Captain Glenn (Patrick Wilson) is a struggling alcoholic and an arguably bad captain for Omega...
It's taken nearly 30 years to bring Larry Kramer's passionate, award-winning play to the screen,...
Peter Lake is a wanted burglar in a desperate struggle to escape an old gangster...
A film about male strippers promises Showgirls (or at least Burlesque) levels of camp guilty-pleasure...
Watch the trailer for Magic Mike Mike likes to think of himself as an entrepreneur...
In the near future, the world's population lives until the age of 25. After that,...