Matt Bomer skied down a mountain with a broken leg because he didn't want to be escorted down on a stretcher.
Matt Bomer skied with a broken leg.
The 41-year-old actor snapped his limb in two after he twisted on it wrong during a skiing trip but he refused to be escorted down the slope on a first aid stretched in front of his husband Simon Halls and their children; Henry and Walker, 11, and Kit, 14, so he continued to plough down the mountain with the painful injury.
Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the 'Magic Mike' star recalled: ''I was trying to get out of the way of some little kids in front of me and my leg went the wrong way. Ironically, it was the first time I'd ever taken lessons and I broke my leg. But my husband [Simon Halls] and one of our 11-year-olds were waiting at the bottom of the hill and I was like, 'I'm not going down on that red toboggan.' My pride got in the way and I didn't want to scare them. They had skied ahead of me and they were down there and I was like, 'What do I do?!' And so I just got back on the ski with a broken leg and skied down the hill with a broken leg. I looked at my husband and went, 'I'm injured, I'm injured.' And he knew.''
Although it was a pretty nasty break, Matt didn't have to wear a cast and, instead, had to hop around in a brace and crutches for ''a little while'' to encourage healing.
He explained: ''Well actually the type of break it was, I didn't have to have a cast. I had a brace and crutches for a little while and then you actually want to apply your weight to it. I wish there was some kind of exciting story, I wish I was skydiving or horseback riding but I was just skiing.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
Writer-director Shane Black returns to the comedy-noir vibe of his 2005 hit Kiss Kiss Bang...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
If you're on the wrong side of the law and looking for someone to send...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
Captain Glenn (Patrick Wilson) is a struggling alcoholic and an arguably bad captain for Omega...
It's taken nearly 30 years to bring Larry Kramer's passionate, award-winning play to the screen,...
Peter Lake is a wanted burglar in a desperate struggle to escape an old gangster...
A film about male strippers promises Showgirls (or at least Burlesque) levels of camp guilty-pleasure...
Watch the trailer for Magic Mike Mike likes to think of himself as an entrepreneur...
In the near future, the world's population lives until the age of 25. After that,...