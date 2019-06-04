Matt Bomer skied with a broken leg.

The 41-year-old actor snapped his limb in two after he twisted on it wrong during a skiing trip but he refused to be escorted down the slope on a first aid stretched in front of his husband Simon Halls and their children; Henry and Walker, 11, and Kit, 14, so he continued to plough down the mountain with the painful injury.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the 'Magic Mike' star recalled: ''I was trying to get out of the way of some little kids in front of me and my leg went the wrong way. Ironically, it was the first time I'd ever taken lessons and I broke my leg. But my husband [Simon Halls] and one of our 11-year-olds were waiting at the bottom of the hill and I was like, 'I'm not going down on that red toboggan.' My pride got in the way and I didn't want to scare them. They had skied ahead of me and they were down there and I was like, 'What do I do?!' And so I just got back on the ski with a broken leg and skied down the hill with a broken leg. I looked at my husband and went, 'I'm injured, I'm injured.' And he knew.''

Although it was a pretty nasty break, Matt didn't have to wear a cast and, instead, had to hop around in a brace and crutches for ''a little while'' to encourage healing.

He explained: ''Well actually the type of break it was, I didn't have to have a cast. I had a brace and crutches for a little while and then you actually want to apply your weight to it. I wish there was some kind of exciting story, I wish I was skydiving or horseback riding but I was just skiing.''