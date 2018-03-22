Matt Bomer says the secret to his successful and long relationship with husband Simon Hall is taking it ''one day at a time''.
The 'Magic Mike XXL' star tied the knot with his long term partner Simon Halls back in 2011 and he has now revealed what keeps their relationship going strong.
He told Entertainment Tonight: ''My grandparents were together from the time they were teenagers on, and I used to ask them and they'd tell me, 'One day at a time.'
''So, I guess I try to adapt that philosophy, but also just having perspective. You know, at the end of the day, the family and our home life is the most important thing and keeps everything else in perspective.''
Meanwhile, Matt previously revealed he ''takes cues'' from his grandparents when it comes to his marriage.
He said: ''I sort of take cues from my grandparents. My grandparents just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary, so I always look to them and I see how every day they express their love for each other and I try to follow. They've set a pretty good model for me to follow.''
Matt tries to make as much time as he can to spend with Simon, with whom he shares Henry, Kit and Walker.
He shared: ''Well, we have three kids right now, so you've got to fit the romance in when you can.''
Matt recently admitted he had to ''cover his tracks'' about his sexuality whilst at school.
He said: ''When I was in high school, there was no safe haven, there was no outlet for you to speak your mind. So I did what any self-preserving 14-year-old would do - I signed up for the school play and also the football team to cover my tracks. When that happens, when you aren't allowed to speak about who you are, one of the most authentic parts of who you are, which is who you love or who you're attracted to, feels invisible. Having kids teaches you so many things, and one of the things we both have learned in our parenting journey is how loving and accepting and open children's minds and hearts are.''
