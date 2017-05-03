Matt Bomer's family didn't talk to him for ''six months'' after he wrote them a letter telling them he was gay.
Matt Bomer's family didn't talk to him for ''six months'' after he told them he was gay.
The 39-year-old actor - who has been married to his husband Simon Hall since 2011 - has admitted he wrote his parents a letter explaining his sexuality and received ''radio silence'' from them for half a year before he finally got the courage to make a trip home to confront them.
He said: ''I wrote a letter to my parents. I would have lost my sense of direction if I tried to do it in person. There was radio silence for a long, long time, at least six months.''
The 'White Collar' actor revealed his trip home resulted in a ''huge fight'' between himself and his parents, but once it was out of their systems they were able to learn ''how to love each other'' once again.
He added: ''We got that out of the way, and we got down to the business of figuring out how to love each other.''
But Matt insists the healing process didn't happen over night, and it took ''years'' before his family learned to accept him for who he is.
He said: ''I would say within a matter of years we started to figure it out. It was a struggle. It's a struggle for anybody to take their paradigms and set of beliefs and understandings and completely flip the script. So I'm empathetic toward everyone.''
And the 'American Horror Story: Hotel' actor insists he now wants to help inspire people in his position to start the conversation with their family.
He told OUT magazine: ''I'm here to tell people it can get better. Because I had so many people in my life saying, 'You need to get rid of all expectations -- you need to cut them out.' But I was like, 'They're my family.'''
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
Writer-director Shane Black returns to the comedy-noir vibe of his 2005 hit Kiss Kiss Bang...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
If you're on the wrong side of the law and looking for someone to send...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
Captain Glenn (Patrick Wilson) is a struggling alcoholic and an arguably bad captain for Omega...
It's taken nearly 30 years to bring Larry Kramer's passionate, award-winning play to the screen,...
Peter Lake is a wanted burglar in a desperate struggle to escape an old gangster...
A film about male strippers promises Showgirls (or at least Burlesque) levels of camp guilty-pleasure...
Watch the trailer for Magic Mike Mike likes to think of himself as an entrepreneur...
In the near future, the world's population lives until the age of 25. After that,...