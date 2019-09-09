Muse will release their 'Origin of Muse' box set on December 6.

The 'Uprising' hitmakers - comprised of Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme, and Dominic Howard - announced earlier this year they would be releasing the mammoth box set, which would bring together songs, demos, photos, videos, and unheard material from their formation through to their first two albums, 'Showbiz' and 'Origin Of Symmetry'.

And now, they've revealed the collection will be released on December 6 this year, and have confirmed the exact contents fans will receive if they purchase the special item.

The deluxe collector's set includes a 48 page booklet written by NME's Mark Beamont, nine CDs, four coloured vinyl, and an in-depth interview with the band.

A description of the box posted on their website reads: ''In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the band's debut album 'Showbiz', Muse have announced the release of the deluxe boxed set 'Origin of Muse'. This deluxe set will chronicle the band from their early beginnings in Devon, their early demos, first EPs, debut album and breakthrough record 'Origin of Symmetry'.

''The collection is housed in a 48 page casebound book which sits in a rigid board slipcase with anti-scratch and matte laminated finish with a spot gloss. The book contains an extensive and in-depth interview with the band as they talk about the earliest beginnings, as well as the recording and release of their debut album 'Showbiz' through to 'Origin of Symmetry'. The book also incorporates original posters, setlists, photographs and contact sheets which are inserted and can be pulled out from the book, as well as original artwork and all CD's and vinyl.''

The number of tracks included in the collection comes to 113, and 40 of those are unreleased.

'Origin of Muse' is available for pre-order now, and costs £124.99.