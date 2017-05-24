Muse have teased they could perform a fan requested set at Reading and Leeds Festivals.

The rock trio - comprised of Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard - are set to make their only UK appearance for 2017 at the three-day festival which takes place in both cities simultaneously in August, and frontman Matt as said he's ''not sure'' what the setlist will be yet, and teased the idea of taking requests from fans.

Responding to a fan who asked about the setlist for the shows, Matt wrote on Twitter: ''Not sure yet. Was wondering if we should do it by request?''

And the 38-year-old 'Uprising' hitmaker also caused a stir amongst his followers when he alluded to the release of 'Origin of Muse', which he teased would be a reissue of the band's first two albums 'Showbiz' and 'Origin of Symmetry' alongside ''early demos and rare stuff''.

When one fan asked how many rare songs would be on 'Origin of Muse', Matt said: ''I prefer the term 'terrible early demos' not songs haha. A few (sic)''

And when another then asked what 'Origin of Muse' was, he replied: ''Yeah. First two albums plus early demos and rare stuff etc. A kind of autobiography of music.''

During his Q&A with his fans, Matt also said he would ''look into'' the possibility of releasing a live album on vinyl.

Matt - who has five-year-old son Bingham with his former partner Kate Hudson - also hinted there would be another single ''later in the year'' after the band released 'Dig Down' last week.

Meanwhile, the 'Supermassive Black Hole' musician mentioned last week that the band's new single is designed to ''counteract negativity'' in the world.

He said: ''When I was writing this song I was looking to counteract negativity in the world and give inspiration, optimism and hope to people to fight for the causes they believe in; that as individuals we can choose to change the world if we want to.''