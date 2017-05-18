Muse have released a brand new single named 'Dig Down'.

The 'Supermassive Black Hole' hitmakers - compromising of Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard - dropped the track, which is not due to appear on an album, on Thursday (18.05.17), and it is available to stream and download now.

Lead vocalist, Matt, 38, said: ''When I was writing this song I was looking to counteract negativity in the world and give inspiration, optimism and hope to people to fight for the causes they believe in; that as individuals we can choose to change the world if we want to.''

'Dig Down' marks the first standalone single Muse have had since 2010's 'Neutron Star Collision (Love Is Forever)'.

The video for the song was directed by Lance Drake and the record itself was co-produced by Mike Elizondo and Muse and features Lauren Wasser.

Lance said about the video: ''The song is about survival and fighting the odds - when I heard this song I knew I wanted to do an action packed narrative.

''I'd heard about Lauren a year or so ago, I read her story and she gave me personal inspiration so I'd always kept her in mind to shoot with one day.

''The power of the song made me think of her... So I wrote the video narrative based on Lauren's story and how she overcame the odds.''

Last November, the band announced they are headlining Reading and Leeds Festival this year, which is their only UK appearance and will mark their third headline slot at the festival to date.

The band will also be performing at Belfast Vital Festival.

The rockers will be heading out on a North American tour with support from Thirty Seconds to Mars and PVRIS starting on Saturday (20.05.17) in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Muse's last album 'Drones' was released in June 2015 and debuted at number one in 21 countries around the world.